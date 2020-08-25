2 new coronavirus reinfection cases: Belgium, Netherlands, Hong Kong

Reports of people catching the novel coronavirus a second time are starting to trickle in, months into the pandemic.

A Belgian woman was reported to have a mild second case, three months after her first illness.

And an older person in the Netherlands with a weakened immune system caught the coronavirus twice too, a leading Dutch researcher reported.

On Monday, scientists confirmed the first coronavirus reinfection case: A 33-year-old, healthy man from Hong Kong who had traveled to Spain and back.

Experts say these findings are not cause for concern: They show our immune system mounts an adequate defense against this virus — a defense that can help fend off the illness’ worst effects a second time around.

Just hours after the world’s first confirmed coronavirus reinfection case was documented in Hong Kong on Monday, researchers reported a woman in Belgium had caught the virus a second time. So, too, did Dutch virus experts, who announced an older person in the Netherlands as a third confirmed reinfection of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Experts used genetic testing, in which they compare versions of the virus present in the first and second infections, to confirm these reinfections were distinct second cases, and not just lingering effects of the people’s first infections.

But just because a few COVID-19 reinfections have started to crop up among more than 23.69…