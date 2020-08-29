2 N.J. residents infected with West Nile Virus

Two New Jersey residents have actually been infected this month with West Nile virus— the very first 2 cases of the mosquito-spread illness this year, health authorities revealed Friday.

The initially reported case was an Essex County male in his forties previously this month and the 2nd, more current case included a guy in his seventies from Monmouth County, according to a release from the New Jersey Department of Health.

“While West Nile Virus activity in mosquitoes has been much lower than what we have seen in previous seasons, it is important that residents continue to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites especially since most West Nile Virus human cases occur in early September,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli stated in the declaration.

The virus is spread out by mosquitoes that have actually eaten an infected bird, authorities stated.

Last year, New Jersey had eight human cases of West Nile Virus, however in 2018, 61 individuals were infected by it.

That marked the greatest variety of cases ever reported in the state, according to a department of health report. Three people died from the disease in Bergen County, which had the greatest variety of reported cases that year.

Many individuals infected with the virus do not get ill and do not establish signs, however when they do, they can consist of flu-like health problems or more serious signs such as swelling of the brain which can cause coma, convulsions and death, the department stated. People over age 50 and individuals with weak body immune systems are at higher …