Ashotsk-Bavra section of Gyumri-Bavra interstate road is closed ․ Due to the snowstorm that night, it was covered with two meters of snow.

At the moment, works are being done to make the road passable. Khachatur Khndzrtsyan, the head of the urban development department of the Shirak regional administration, who is in Ashotsk at the moment, informed Aravot.am about this.

He also informed that the road leading to Shaghik, the most remote village of Amasia, was closed. It should be noted that this cozy place on the shore of Lake Arpi, where both the school and the houses are state-of-the-art, people have no problem living, are engaged in cattle-breeding, gradually being emptied because the road is not repaired and closed during the winter months. According to the villagers, an ambulance never enters here.

The road leading to Mets Mantash in the Artik region is also closed. Apart from these three directions, according to the official of the Shirak regional administration, the other parts of the region are passable.

Shirak Marzpetaran posted videos on its official Facebook page, urging drivers to drive in bad weather conditions in case of emergency.

“There are closed, difficult-to-pass roads in Shirak region

Due to the severe blizzard, the roads in Ashotsk, Amasia, Artik (Mets Mantash-Geghanist) regions (interstate, republican-regional) are still closed in Shirak region. The other road sections of Ani, Akhuryan and Artik regions of the region are open and sufficiently passable. Service companies continue to work in emergency mode. We urge drivers to drive only in case of urgent need. “



Nune AREVSHATYAN