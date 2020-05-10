2 Men Dead, 1 Woman Injured After Rome Shooting, Police Say

Officials were dispatched to 107 Whittier Ave. in Rome at about 6:05 p.m. after gunshots were fired, police stated.

At the point when officials showed up, they discovered a man dead in the garage, as indicated by police. Officials were “able to communicate” with a lady inside the house, police stated.

She told officials a subsequent man shot himself inside the house, as indicated by the police.

Officials had the option to get the lady out of the house and found the man’s body, police stated.

The lady was taken to the hospital and treated. She is anticipated to survive, police stated.

Rome police are exploring the shooting.