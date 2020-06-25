2 lightning ‘megaflashes’ broke previous records for distance and time, World Meteorological Organization says

A different lightning bolt on Oct. 31, 2018, set the new record for length. It stretched for significantly more than 440 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, across section of Brazil and into Argentina, the organization said.

“These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events. Environmental extremes are living measurements of what nature is capable, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments. It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves,” Randall Cerveny, chief rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO, said in a statement.

The WMO said the previous record for the longest detected distance for just one lightning flash was 199.5 miles on June 20, 2007, in the state of Oklahoma.

For duration, the old record was for a single lightning flash that lasted continuously for 7.74 seconds on Au. 30, 2012, over Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in France.

“This will provide valuable information for establishing limits to the scale of lightning — including megaflashes — for engineering, safety and scientific concerns,” Cerveny said.

Lightning strikes unfortunately claim a number of lives worldwide annually. Experts say that if the full time between flash and thunder is significantly less than 30 seconds, it’s best to go inside for safety.