2 Las Vegas hotels offer a work-from-Las-Vegas travel package

( CNN)– Tired of working from house? Try altering your surroundings and doing it from LasVegas

MGM Resorts is rolling out the red carpet to target service specialists with a travel package called “Viva Las Office.”

Incentives consist of inexpensive spaces, marked down jet service, personal swimming pool gain access to and even an “executive assistant.”

Remote plans

There are 3 various “Viva Las Office” plans providing remote employees a spirited workweek in SinCity There’s a three-day minimum stay, and costs beginning at $100 with your option of features that consist of access to a personal swimming pool, complimentary massage, everyday food and beverages credits and discount rates to activities such as helicopter and Jeep trips.

MGM Resorts is rolling out the red carpet to target service specialists with a travel package called “Viva Las Office.” Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Every package includes an “executive assistant,” which is in fact a individual concierge who manages appointments and experiences throughout the stay.

Check- in and check-out times are versatile– it’s possible to get secrets to your space at 8a m. and have a look at as late as 6 p.m. on your day of departure without any added fee.

The home-away-from-home lodgings begin prior to you even get here inVegas

Every “Viva Las Office” package provides unique access to marked down airline tickets through a hop-on jet service called JSX in addition to access to a personal terminal. That jet service is restricted to flights in and out of California, Washington state, …