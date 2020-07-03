2 Kansas City police officers shot in separate incidents

The officers have been responding to requires help, based on Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith.

In one incident, police were called to a disturbance near a McDonald’s. A witness told CNN affiliate KMBC a man left the fast-food restaurant with a gun.

“He was acting like he was out of his mind. No shirt. His pants were half way down to his knees. Angry. Yelling,” the witness said, based on the affiliate.

When police arrived, the suspect fled on foot, shooting at them. One officer was shot before still another officer came ultimately back fire and struck the suspect, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said within a news briefing. Investigators said the suspect died at the scene.

The officer who suffered a gunshot wound is in critical condition in surgery. Smith said his family is “in total shock” and his mother is “angry” about the violence in the town. “It’s a difficult time obviously. Obviously, these things are not something we want to happen,” Lowe said. The other shooting incident occurred on a bus. A Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus driver saw a man allegedly rob somebody at a bus stop and then can get on the bus. She notified the police and began driving slowly until an officer arrived and got on the bus, based on CNN affiliate KSHB The suspect then shot the officer and bus driver before getting off the bus, based on Lowe. The injured officer, an 18-year veteran of the force, and the bus driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. After getting off the bus, the suspect engaged in a shootout with other KCPD officers and sustained critical injuries, Lowe told KSHB. Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter he was “heartbroken and disgusted by what our fellow Kansas Citians and our officers confront each day.” The shootings have taken an emotional toll on the Kansas City police force, Smith said. “It’s very difficult to talk to the officers right now, I guess I’d say to them that the mission hasn’t change that our dedication to this city and to the people of this city hasn’t changed and more now than ever they’re probably needed,” Smith said while holding back tears.

Source link