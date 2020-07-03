2 Kansas City officers shot in separate incidents, 1 critical, officials say

Missouri State Highway Patrol said they believed only one suspect was involved, but officers are still investigating whether or not the others were involved in the incident, in line with the local Fox 4 news outlet.

“We talk about the violence in this town and we can see where this is headed,” Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) Chief Rick Smith said. “As we had to go and bring a mother to the hospital today, her first words were ‘I’m angry about all this violence in this city.’ I hope, I plead that everyone hears those words and we work 10 times harder than we did today on violence in this city.”

The police has reportedly been with the KCPD for about two and a half years.

Kansas City is on the right track to experience their deadliest year on record, with not exactly 100 homicides this year alone.

This time last year there have been 67 reported homicides, which year is outpacing 2017, which is the deadliest year on record with 155 homicides, based on a report by The Kansas City Star.

Smith told reporters this is not an occasion for politics but a time to focus on the severe nature of the crime situation in Kansas City.

This was the second shooting on a police officer Thursday. The first police officer has been released from a medical facility after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reporting done by The Kansas City Star, over 80 killings in 2010 have been completed by a firearm.

Non-fatal shootings have increased with 315 survivors of shooting attacks within the first 6 months of this year. Twenty % of this year’s shooting were carried out in May, with 82 people having been shot – a reported 75 % increase from last year.