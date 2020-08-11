2 in 1 Wireless Headset Phone Case Protection for iPhone 11 Pro Max and for AirPods, Anti-Fall Protective case, Drop Protection Sleeve, Mobile Phone Shell Silicone + Headset Warehouse Plastic



Price: $13.98

(as of Aug 11,2020 00:33:32 UTC – Details)



2 in 1 Wireless Headset Set Protection for IPhone 11 Pro Max And For AirPods

Features:

Have all of your gear with you, always, and on demand.

Through a blend of technologies and intricate design, manages for iPhone and for AirPods through an all-in-one, easy to use system.

Suitable for all iPhone models, As well as for AirPods versions 1 and 2.

Its slim profile not only feels great in your hands, but also provides high-level

protection through drops and bumps. Raised edges around the screen give

another layer of protection. Not to mention, a microfiber interior further cushions for iPhone against impacts.

Unify & Optimize

The emergence

of new smartphones and accessories has brought the need for better protection and storage options. Born from this need, is a multifaceted solution that provides streamlined device and protection.

Unified power and protection for AirPods & for iPhone

Material: silicone + plastic, mobile phone shell silicone, headset warehouse plastic

Compatible with:

for iPhone11 Pro Max 6.5inch

Package include:

1 x case

📱Through a blend of technologies and intricate design, manages Compatible with iPhone and Compatible with AirPods through an all-in-one, easy to use system.

📱Its slim profile not only feels great in your hands, but also provides high-level protection through drops and bumps. Raised edges around the screen give another layer of protection. Not to mention, a microfiber interior further cushions for iPhone against impacts.

📱Unified power and protection for AirPods & For iPhone. Suitable for all iPhone models, As well as for AirPods versions 1 and 2.

📱A variety of colors let you choose. Simple color, simple life.———-silicone case card holder cute wallet women men waterproof Flexible Silicone Case Gel Rubber leather phone case silicone phone case phone case with card holder wallet phone case clear phone case cute phone cases cool phone cases cheap phone cases