2 Chainz Sued by Pablo Escobar’s Family Co. Over ATL Restaurant’s Name

Exclusive

2 Chainz‘s got more drama over his ATL joint, and also this time it’s beef with the keepers of Pablo Escobar’s name … who are suing the rapper over the restaurant’s name.

Pablo Escobar‘s family company, Escobar Inc., is suing 2 Chainz for at the very least $10 million … claiming his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas — you will find 2 of ’em in Atlanta — violates federal law using its unauthorized commercial use of the Escobar name and likeness.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the business’s pissed 2 Chainz slapped the family name across his famous ATL restaurants, their websites and social media — not to mention the clothing sold with the restaurant name.

The company says it owns the trademark to Escobar’s likeness and 2 Chainz is using the name to generate traffic and sales. The company says, for example, 2 Chainz has Escobar’s likeness painted inside one of his true joints. They also point out the menu featuring “Escobar Crab Cakes.”

Escobar Inc. wants the 8-figure damages, minimum, plus an injunction blocking utilization of the name and likeness at the restaurants.

As we’ve reported, 2 Chainz’s ATL joints have experienced plenty of unrelated drama recently, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.