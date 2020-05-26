2 Chainz Restaurant Shut Down by Cops for Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

2 Chainz is having a little difficulty at the workplace … among his ATL dining establishments is shut once more– close down by cops for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The rap artist’s prominent joint, Escobar Restaurant & & Tapas, was bought to shut its doors simply Monday evening after Georgia State Police paid the restaurant a see. According to a cops record, acquired by TMZ, police officers state they drove by as well as “noticed that the location was rather loud, busy, and occupied to be operating as a restaurant at that time of night.”



As you can see from several of the video clips uploaded to the Escobar Instagram account, the location was LOADED. You can see individuals dancing, buying container solution, smoking cigarettes hookah with essentially no social distancing occurring. As the evening proceeded, you can also see a lengthy line begin developing outside the entry.

Cops state cops got here as well as “spoke to the manager before shutting the location down as it was violating executive orders regarding protocol issued due to COVID-19.”



As we reported … 2 Chainz at first stated his dining establishments would certainly open up when Georgia enabled limited-service back in lateApril But, the rap artist transformed his mind— choosing to feed the homeless rather– as well as stated they’ll wait it out a bit longer prior to reviving his personnel.

Several weeks later on, Georgia upgraded its restaurant resuming guidelines … restricting dine-in solution to 10 customers max per table as well as permitting 10 customers inside per 300 square feet of public room. This is done in enhancement to social distancing as well.