2 bombs strike US supply convoy – Middle East Monitor

Two bombs have actually struck convoys providing US- led union forces in Iraq’s southern governorate of Dhi Qar, security sources reported on Wednesday.

“A bomb has targeted a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US army on the highway at Al-Batha intersection in the western city of Nasiriyah,” Dhi Qar authorities leader, Hazem Al-Waeli, was estimated in a declaration as stating.

The surges, which triggered no casualties however did some product damage, are the current in a string of such occurrences in current weeks. On Sunday, another convoy bring products to union forces was assaulted in southern Iraq.

The attacks have actually intensified following the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a US drone strike in Baghdad at the start of the year.

Several thousand US forces are still based in Iraq, leading a union whose objective is stated to be“to fight Daesh” But following the current attacks, the soldiers have actually withdrawn from 7 websites throughout the nation.

On Wednesday, a senior US army authorities stated the variety of American soldiers in Syria and Iraq would be decreased over the coming duration, he did not specify the number of would be withdrawn.

Since October 2019, Iraq has actually seen …