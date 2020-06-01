2 Atlanta officers fired after video shows them tasing man and using ‘excessive force’ on woman, mayor says

“It was the worst experience of my life,” mentioned the lady, recognized as Taniyah Pilgrim, 20. She mentioned she and her pal Messiah Young, the man within the video, have been using residence from protests when the incident happened.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned she was disturbed when she noticed the video and ordered prices to be dropped towards the man. The lady was not charged.

“As we watch the video today, it became abundantly clear immediately with the young woman that this force was excessive,” Bottoms mentioned. “It also became abundantly clear that the officer who tased the young man needed to be terminated as well.”