2 Atlanta officers fired after video shows them tasing man and using ‘excessive force’ on woman, mayor says

“It was the worst experience of my life,” mentioned the lady, recognized as Taniyah Pilgrim, 20. She mentioned she and her pal Messiah Young, the man within the video, have been using residence from protests when the incident happened.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned she was disturbed when she noticed the video and ordered prices to be dropped towards the man. The lady was not charged.
“As we watch the video today, it became abundantly clear immediately with the young woman that this force was excessive,” Bottoms mentioned. “It also became abundantly clear that the officer who tased the young man needed to be terminated as well.”
One of the officers wrote in a police report that he used his taser as a result of he was not sure whether or not Pilgrim or Young have been armed.
“I heard officers say gun two-three times,” the officer wrote. “Not being able to see the hands of the passenger and being that she was in my immediate sight I deployed my city issued taser to defuse the situation.”
“This video was really shocking to watch in how we were manhandling a couple of young people in their car,” mentioned Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.
There have been a complete of 5 officers concerned within the incident, Bottoms mentioned. Aside from the 2 fired officers, the opposite three officers are actually on desk-duty pending additional willpower of what, if any, disciplinary applicable must be taken towards them, Bottoms mentioned throughout a press convention on Sunday.
Bottoms mentioned she had not spoken straight with the scholars however has spoken to their representatives and seems ahead to talking with them straight.