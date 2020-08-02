2 Astronauts Will Make a Historic Landing in The Gulf of Mexico Today. Watch Live Here

After taking a trip more than 27 million miles around world Earth, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are headed house inside Space X’s brand-new Crew Dragon spaceship.

Despite the threat of Hurricane Isaias strafing seaside Florida with harsh weather condition, the two-man team undocked their ship from the International Space Station Saturday night, starting the return of the very first industrial astronaut objective, called Demo-2

Space X made history in May when it ended up being the very first business in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to launch a spaceship carrying people to the International SpaceStation In doing so, Elon Musk‘s rocket business likewise restored the United States’ capability to introduce its own astronauts into area, which had not been possible considering that the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

Two months later on, Behnken and Hurley are trying to return house in the exact same spaceship, which they have actually calledEndeavour Their journey consists of a fiery return through Earth’s atmosphere, which Musk has actually stated is the part of the journey that worries him one of the most.

Assuming all works out, the Crew Dragon ought to crash around 2: 48 pm ET near Pensacola,Florida If that website’s weather condition is harsh, the astronauts will target a website 100 miles east near Panama City.

NASA TELEVISION is streaming constant live protection of the …