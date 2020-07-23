2.5″ Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 Hard Disk for Desktop,Laptop,PC (320GB)



Price: $26.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 19:34:06 UTC – Details)



Features:

Our disk connected to the computer shows the use of Chinese interface, which does not affect the use of buyers, you can copy files.

Pay attention to desktop computers

If the buyer uses a desktop, the desktop must be used by the interface behind the host, and the front interface is underpowered.The interface in front of the desktop can cause a lot of noise, which can’t be used.

Pay attention to How to Use Laptop Apple(mac) System?

1.The first enter the disk tools (own software) (2). Click on a External hard drive , (3) and then look at the right Click the erase – format DOS (FAT) – the bottom Click on the wipe can be confirmed.

Plug and Play

Without software to install, just plug it in and go,

the portable hard drive is ready to use immediately.

Simply attach the USB cable to your computer and you’re ready to start sending files.

Ultra-fast Data Transfers

Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds.

What You Get 1 x Portable External Hard Drive; 1 x USB3.0 Cable; 1 x User Manual; 3 Years Manufacturer Warranty and Customer Service.

Support system:

98SE, ME, 2000, Vista, WIN7,WIN8,win10,

About Capacity:

Hard disk vendors are using decimal arithmetic: 1MB = 1000KB, 1G = 1000MB calculated

But the operating system is using binary arithmetic: 1MB = 1024KB, 1GB = 1024MB.

So there are some differences between display capacity and nominal capacity of hard disk products.

However, this is allowed to exist. Please do not doubt his authenticity.

About capacity:

500GB=approximately 465GB

80GB=approximately 74GB

120GB=approximately 111GB

750GB=approximately 698GB

1TB=approximately 930GB

160GB=approximately 149GB

250GB=approximately 232GB

320GB=approximately 298GB

Plug and Play, USB cable powered. No need extra power supply. USB Cable included

High-speed USB 3.0 and 2.0 connectivity offers plug-and-play functionality on your PC without the need of an external power supply.

In order to work on a Mac you have to reformat. Here’s the instructions I used, from Apple support: Launch Disk Utility. Click the icon for your external hard drive in the sidebar on the left. Click the Erase tab along the top of the window. Format as MS-DOS (FAT) if you want to still be able to use it with a PC as well as a Mac, or Mac OS Extended (Journaled) for just a Mac.

Automatically recognized by Windows operating system, so there is no software to install or configure needed.

Package Includes: 1 x Portable Hard Disk , 1 x USB 3.0 usb cable