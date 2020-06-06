$2.5 million secured for KCPD body cameras | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Changes are coming to the Kansas City Police Department.

After days of protests, Mayor Lucas and the KCPD have introduced a number of reforms. One of which is the acquisition of body cameras.

On Wednesday, we instructed you ways a donation from the DeBruce Foundation will assist the town buy among the gear. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers adopted up on Thursday to search out out when and the way they will be applied.

Body cameras have been an enormous speaking level for protesters as a result of they assist present accountability.

The KCPD has been speaking about them for years. They even examined some in 2016. However, funding and video storage was referred to as too pricey till now. Getting them on each officer in Kansas City will not occur in a single day, although.

With body cameras come larger police transparency and the power to document each interplay between an officer and civilian. And but, in KC, value has been a difficulty.

“We’re in a different time,” the mayor stated. “We’re trying to be proactive as we can be. I know the body camera discussion has been around for a number of years.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas stated the town and police are nonetheless determining how section within the gear. In Overland Park, it took a number of months to totally implement even after the town permitted and bought the cameras. However, Lucas believes they might begin showing by the tip of this 12 months.

“There’s some firms that have different cameras and styles, some of which ensure that they’re actually turned on,” he stated.

Some see body cameras as a manner of fixing the best way police work.

“It’s needed,” stated Stephen Morris. “It’s been needed for a long time.”

Morris is aware of the way it feels to be handled unfairly by police. When he was 17, police stopped him simply for jaywalking.

“They rolled up on me with their guns out,” he recalled. “I was scared.”

Like many, he stated body cameras will solely enhance issues if prosecutors maintain police accountable.

“We need a direction to go so people know what to do if that’s happening,” he stated.

Lucas additionally introduced resolutions to require correct use and storage of video, and to keep up and audit using body cameras going ahead.

“Visual images alone don’t change policing or all misconduct,” the mayor stated. “We recognize that it’s a tool, but one that’s certainly important.”

Lucas additionally talked about that the town council will start discussing future funding of the body cameras, which may very well be troublesome to search out due to an already strained metropolis finances.