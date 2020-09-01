2.5″ 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive Sengert USB3.0 Mobile HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Desktop, Laptop, Xbox One, Xbox 360(Black)



Price: $36.99

(as of Sep 01,2020 12:07:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Quickly and securely store large amounts of photos, movies, music and various data.



USB3.0 high-speed transmission

USB 3.0 and 2.0 ultra-high-speed USB connection, can transfer data at 10Gbit/s speed, which is about 10 times faster than the standard USB 2.0

Available range

System Compatibility – Windows / Mac / Linux / Android OS / system TV X-BOX PS4

No need to install, just open the box for use.

Low consumption, ultra-fast transmission, beautiful appearance

Data transmission is stable and secure with the Seagate’s high-speed transmission chip

High performance, low noise

✔ METAL DESIGN: Merely 0.4 inch thick. All-Aluminum external hard drive , with aluminum finish-style.shockproof, anti-pressure, pocket-size slim and portable.

✔System Compatibility – Windows / Mac / Linux / Android OS. Plug and Play – Without software to install, just plug it in and go.Simply attach the USB cable to your computer and you’re ready to start sending files.

✔Ultra-fast Data Transfers Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds. In theory, USB3.0 that can transfer data at up to 5.0 Gbit/s (625 MB/s), which is about 10 times as fast as USB 2.0.

✔ SIMPLE PLUG-AND-PLAY OPERATION: The external drive is ready to use without external power supply or software installation needed. this portable hard drive can works well with Windows/Mac/Linux/Android OS. Some of the old devices maybe required reformatting.

✔ What’s Included: Portable external hard drive, USB 3.0 external drive cable, 1x user’s manual, 3-Year manufacturer warranty .Attention Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer due to use of a different measurement standard. (500GB≈465GB)