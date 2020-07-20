1TB External Hard Drive Ultra Slim 1TB 2TB Hard Drive Portable Hard Drive External Storage for PC, Laptop, Xbox one, Mac (1TB, Blue)



Price: $48.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 04:06:55 UTC – Details)





Portable external hard drive, widely compatible with Apple MAC, WIN7/8/8.1/10, Android and other systems, nearly workable with 99% of PCs!

The ultra slim hard drive will fit into various pockets easily, so portable that you will find your favorite photos, videos, music or whatever always be there for you! Light weight hard disk drive protected by sturdy and compact case, comfortably fits your palm.

Comes with Free 24/7 Technical Support, If you receive external hard drive with quality problems please feel free to contact us by email.

Comes with Free 24/7 Technical Support, If you receive external hard drive with quality problems please feel free to contact us by email.

This smart hard drive will light up for indication when plugged, also supports automatic sleep when not operated for 10min, so as to cut body heat and add data security.