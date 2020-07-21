1More’s latest true wireless earbuds add some color and drop the price

1More’s ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones are a new pair of earbuds that focus on design and affordability over top-of-the-line specs. At just $99, they’re half the price of 1More’s recent pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the 1More True Wireless ANC, and they’re also a lot lighter at just 4.1g per earbud compared to 7.9g with the previous model.

In terms of performance, 1More doesn’t appear to have sacrificed too much to slim these earbuds down. You still get up to six hours of battery life from the earbuds, plus 16 more from the charging case, and they also support a range of audio codecs over Bluetooth 5, including AptX and AAC.

Despite their lower price point, the ColorBuds have an official IPX5 certification, meaning you’ll have more assurance that these earbuds should survive a light splash of water, which was a feature that was missing from the ANC model. 1More says they should pair with your phone automatically when their case is opened, and playback stops automatically when you take them out of your ears.

1More’s ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones are available in black, gold, pink, and green, and are available to preorder today, with a wider release planned for July 28th. As well as its new true wireless earbuds, 1More has also announced the wireless Stylish Bluetooth Pro Headphones, which will retail for $49.99 when they release on the same date.