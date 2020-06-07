$1m treasure in Rocky Mountains has been found, says Forrest Fenn | US news

Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn, who said he hid $1m in treasure in the Rocky Mountain wilderness a decade ago, said Sunday that the chest of goods has been found.

Fenn, 89, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that a treasure hunter located the chest a couple of days ago. The man who found it doesn’t want his name mentioned.

He’s from straight back East, Fenn said, adding that it absolutely was confirmed from the photograph the person sent him. Fenn failed to reveal in which it had been hidden.

Fenn posted clues to the treasures whereabouts on the web and in a 24-line poem which was published in his 2010 autobiography The Thrill of the Chase.

Hundreds of thousands have hunted in vain across remote corners of the US west for the bronze chest believed to be filled with coins, jewelry along with other valuable items.

Some have said it was a hoax and pursued lawsuits.

Many quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search and others depleted their life savings. At least four people are thought to have died searching for it.

Fenn, who lives in Santa Fe, said he hid his treasure as a method to tempt visitors to get into the wilderness and provide them to be able to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.

For more than a decade, he packed and repacked his treasure chest, sprinkling in gold dust and adding a huge selection of rare coins and gold nuggets. Pre-Colombian animal figures went in, along with prehistoric mirrors of hammered gold, ancient Chinese faces carved from jade and antique jewelry with rubies and emeralds.

Fenn told The New Mexican in 2017 that the chest weighs 20lb (9kg ) and its contents weigh yet another 22lb (10kg). He said that he delivered the chest to its hiding place by himself over two separate trips.

Asked how he felt now, Fenn said: “I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over.”