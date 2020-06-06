1967 occupation commemorated with car parade in London – Middle East Monitor

Pro-Palestine activists alongside British Palestinians commemorated the 1967 occupation of Palestine, generally known as the Naksa, with a parade of vehicles adorned with Palestinian flags travelling by the streets of London, organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB).

PFB’s President Hafiz Al-Karmi affirmed the discussion board’s keenness to commemorate the anniversary, regardless of the social restrictions because of the COVID-19 outbreak, main him to the thought of ​​a car parade.

The media spokesman for the discussion board, Adnan Hmidan, harassed the importance of the event this yr, which coincides with the complicity of the occupation and the US in unethical selections to annex the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. In gentle of current occasions, protestors additionally known as for racial equality and everybody’s proper to justice, no matter race or faith.

Dozens of vehicles travelled the streets of London and attracted consideration with the waving of Palestinian flags. The youngsters and youth have been very enthusiastic and interactive, chanting Palestinian nationwide songs and selling their id and the precise of return.