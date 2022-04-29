1921-1970 1500 square meters have been appropriated from Armenia. kilometers of territory in favor of Azerbaijan… 1921-1922. Russia drew the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan without providing a map to the interested parties. Ruben Galichyan |: Morning
1921-1970 1500 square meters have been appropriated from Armenia. kilometers of territory in favor of Azerbaijan… 1921-1922. Russia drew the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan without providing a map to the interested parties. Ruben Galichyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia