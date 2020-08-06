192 dogs rescued from home in Butts County | News

More than 190 dogs, the majority of them Chihuahuas, were rescued from a Butts County home on Friday, July 31. Butts County Animal Control and volunteers from Butts Mutts went to the home, where the owners surrendered the dogs and helped catch and calm the dogs down.
A total of 192 dogs were found. Animal Control took 38 of the dogs back to the animal shelter, where volunteers fed, watered, bathed, and de-fleaed the dogs. Butts Mutts reached out to several other rescue organizations – Orphan Annies, Street Paws, and Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove – to see if they could take some of the dogs. They all did, with Noah’s Ark being able to take more than 150.
Jama Hedgecoth, founder and president of Noah’s Ark, said it was one of the most deplorable cases of animal hoarding she had ever seen.
“The dogs were everywhere, literally coming out of kitchen cabinets and mattresses,” said Hedgecoth. “I am grateful we have the staff, volunteers, and resources to give these animals a new life.”
Linda Godin of Butts Mutts said the homeowners knew they were coming to take the dogs and and just wanted all the dogs to find good homes.
“People get completely overwhelmed,” Godin…