During the years of the Artsakh movement, closed documents, studies of historians, foreign diplomats and historians related to our history and homeland were removed from the archives. As April approaches, as the challenges of the modern Turkish authorities continue, the preconditions for our homeland, I can not help but remember a booklet published in 1989. “The Armenian Genocide according to the trial documents of the Young Turks.” It was approved by the decision of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR.

“This set of documents published for the first time, among other documents, undoubtedly proves the fact of the Armenian Genocide planned by the Young Turk Party Central Committee and the government, which Turkish statesmen and historians are trying to deny today,” the book’s preface reads. According to the authors of the book, the materials were taken from the Turkish official newspaper “Takvim veka” published in Constantinople.

The book was translated in 1919. The documents of the trial of the leaders of the Young Turk party held in Constantinople, which were related to the mass deportation and massacres of Western Armenians. Few have this book, it was published for a professional audience.

The book presents 1919. January 8, when the First, Second and Third military emergency instances were formed in Constantinople.

1919 On March 8, 1945, by the special order of Sultan Mehmed VI Vahiddin, the Young Turk party leaders and ministers were handed over to the Constantinople Military Emergency Court. Here is an excerpt.

The trial of the leaders of the Young Turk government and the central committee of the “Union and Progress” party begins in 1919. April 27 in Constantinople and lasts with interruptions until June 26. During the six sittings held in May, members of the Central Committee of the Union and Progress Party, Grand Vizier Sayyid Halim Pasha and several ministers were mainly questioned.

However, due to unexplained circumstances, on May 28, 77 people were deported from the prison to the island of Malta by the British command and the trial was interrupted. The trial is set to begin in June on the basis of new evidence. At the June 7 hearing, the trial of state officials, including the Minister of Posts and Telegraphs, Hussein Hashim Bey, the President of the Senate, Rifat Bey, as well as the country’s religious leaders (Sheikh-ul-Islam) Esad, Hayri and Musa Qazim Efendi, will be heard. The verdict is made in 1919. on July 5.



During these trials, 11 high-ranking party and state officials were present in absentia, and 20 high-ranking state and state figures present at the trial (names in the photo).

The defendants sued in absentia were:

1. Talaat Pasha – Minister of Internal Affairs, Grand Vizier

2. Enver Pasha – Minister of Defense

3. Memal Pasha-Minister of the Sea,

4. Member of the Central Committee of Behaeddin Shakir Bey-Young Turk Party, Chairman of “Teshkilat-i Mahsuse”

5.Dr. Nazim Bey – Member of the Central Committee of the Party, Minister of General Education, Member of “Teshkilat-i Mahsuse”

6. Javid Bey – Minister of Finance

7. Suleiman Elbistan Minister of Agriculture and Trade

8. Musafa Sherif Bey – Minister of Agriculture and Trade

9. Minister of Oskan Effendi, Post and Telegraph

10. Member of the Central Committee of Dr. Ruzuhi Efendi-Party,

11. Aziz Effendi – Minister of Public Security, member of “Teshkilat-i Mahsuse”…

According to the order of the trial, the chairman of the commission, Lieutenant General Mustafa Nazim Pasha, first of all confirms the identity of the accused, as well as the issue of their lawyers. At the same time, it states that the law does not provide for the presence of defense attorneys for the trial to defend defendants in military emergency instances. Judicial Secretary Shefik Bey reads the indictment. At the same time, under Article 372 of the Criminal Code, Prosecutor General Mustafa Nazm approves the trial of absentees in absentia. Mustafa Nazm Pasha also referred to the lawyers’ objections, both at the beginning and during the trial, that “ministers and other high-ranking state officials should be tried not in a military emergency, but in the Supreme Court.” The crimes listed in 2010 were committed not on behalf of the government, but based on the decisions of the Central Committee and its plenums.

The documents in the first and subsequent indictments, such as coded telegrams and letters, testify that the deportation and massacre of Western Armenians were not a military or disciplinary measure, but were deliberate and carried out entirely on the initiative of the party’s central committee, under special instructions and secret orders.

In the indictments and during the court hearings, the main emphasis is placed on the massacre of Western Armenians.

In his testimony to the trial of Lieutenant General Vehib Pasha, former commander of the Third Army of the Caucasus Front, he stated that the issue of the extermination and looting of Armenians’ property had been decided by the Central Committee of the Union and Progress Party. Behaeddin is Shakir Bey.

The head of the special office of the Ministry of Interior, Ihsan Bey, also testified that when he was the governor of Kilis, Abdullah ուրnuri Bey, who was sent on a business trip from Istanbul to Aleppo, stated: “The main purpose of the deportation of the Armenians is to ‘annihilate’ them, that he, in contact with Talaat Bey, simply received an order from him to massacre, that he (Talaat) tried to convince him that this was the salvation of the country.”



To be continued



Prepared

Ruzan MINASYAN

“Aravot” daily

18.02.2022: