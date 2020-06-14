19-year-old woman is killed and three others end up in hospital after being shot at Bronx park

A woman was killed and three men were wounded in New York after a gunman wildly shot into a crowd of teenagers who were celebrating the end of the institution year.

The victim was identified on Saturday as Tyana Johnson, 19.

She had been with a group of fellow teens at Shoelace Park in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Friday night at around 11pm, when two men suddenly got out of an automobile and began firing.

Johnson was hit many times and died later at Jacobi Medical Center.

Several other folks were also shot including a 15-year-old boy who ended up being shot in the buttocks.

One other 16-year-old teen was hit in the ankle and a 24-year-old man, identified as Manny Brown was shot in the groin.

Both ended up taking themselves to Montefiore Medical Center in accordance with the Daily News.

All three men are expected to survive.

Police say they believe the gunman was targeting one of the three men have been shot but Johnson was caught by the gunfire.

She was hit in the pinnacle, torso, hip and buttocks according to the New York Post.

The gathering where in actuality the teens were celebrating the end of the school is usually an animated affair.

‘It’s usually very loud and rowdy. It was a massive crowd,’ the witness said who believed there to have existed 150 other teens all gathered at the park.

The killing happened in Shoelace Park that was sealed off to people on Saturday

‘There were like nine shots,’ the witness said. ‘It’s sad to lose a life.’

Police have already been looking for surveillance video which may have caught the shooting on camera.

The two shooters fled in a silver BMW. Police say the motive is not known but might be gang related.

No arrests have so far been made.