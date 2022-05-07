According to the decision of Syunik Region Court of First Instance Judge Karen Hakobyan, 19-year-old V. կալ was detained for two months. Khachatryan, who is suspected of causing negligent death by violating the rules of handling weapons under the features of Part 3 of Article 373 of the RA Criminal Code.

It should be reminded that according to the official statement, on April 28, at around 7:20 pm, Samvel Sanyan was fatally wounded by a conscript for violating the rules of using a weapon in the combat position of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense.

The investigator who submitted the motion for arrest to the court presented only one reasoning, noting that V. Khachatryan, remaining at large, may hinder the preliminary investigation of the case.

Վ ․ Khachatryan’s lawyer Mushegh Vardanyan objected to the investigator’s motion, stating that his client had given a self-confessed testimony, supported the investigation, and there was no argument in the case according to which his client would obstruct the investigation. In the conversation with us, Mushegh Vardanyan first expressed his condolences to Samvel Sanyan’s relatives.

“You know, the absurdity is that the person admits the guilt, says that he did it, there are also several circumstances, which are a pre-investigation secret and I can not publish at this moment. Taking into account all this, I think the court should have applied another precautionary measure, “Mushegh Vardanyan said in a conversation with Aravot.am.

According to the Defender, cases of detention on such grounds are rare in court practice. “Maybe Karen Hakobyan has recently been appointed a judge examining the pre-trial detention case and, regardless of everything, has to make arrest decisions,” says M. Vardanyan.

Mushegh Vardanyan will appeal the decision of the Syunik Region Court of General Jurisdiction to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

