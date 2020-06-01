19 violinists to participate in the 16th Khachaturian International Competition – Panorama

19 violinists have overcome the pre-choice auditions and can participate in the 16th Khachaturian International Competition. As “Aram-Khachaturian Competition” cultural Foundation studies, the individuals signify Taiwan, Korea, Hon Kong, Russia, France, Luxembourg, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, japan, Austria, Greece, and Armenia.

To be aware, this yr, the Khachaturian International Competition might be held from June 6 to 15, with the use of plenty of technological options and synthetic intelligence. Particularly, in the third and closing spherical of the Competition, whereas performing Aram Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto, the violinists taking part in the Competition may have the alternative to obtain the Orchestra’s accompaniment by means of trendy programming applied sciences, select their appropriate model and mix their efficiency with the orchestral accompaniment remotely. All of this might be carried out by means of synthetic intelligence.

The 1st prize winner will obtain a financial award of 15.000 USD (in Armenian drams), the 2nd place winner might be awarded with a prize of 10.000 USD (in Armenian drams) and the third place winner will obtain a prize of 5.000 USD (in Armenian drams). A sequence of particular prizes might be awarded as nicely.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal proficient younger musicians and open new alternatives for their skilled development.

The Khachaturian International Competition enjoys broad recognition in the international musical world. It is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and is the solely competitors in Armenia, privileged to be held beneath the requirements of this world-scale establishment. The quantity and geographical protection of the purposes develop yr by yr. The Competition is held with the help of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.