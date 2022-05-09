From May 4-9, 19 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. During the mentioned period, 8885 tests were performed, 22 citizens recovered, 1 coronar person died.

Thus, a total of 422,896 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed in Armenia, of which 412,048 were cured. 541 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,623 deaths from coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1684.

A total of 3,068,217 tests were performed.