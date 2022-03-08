As of March 8, 60 tests were performed, as a result of which 19 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in Artsakh.

43 infected people are currently receiving inpatient treatment for coronavirus disease.

Thus, in 2022, 9869 tests were performed, a total of 3032 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed. A total of 39 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.

The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic once again urges to follow the instructions to avoid new outbreaks and to overcome the coronavirus infection the day before.