As of 11:00 on March 8:

Testing: 60

Confirmed case: 19

Inpatients: 43

Thus, in 2022, 9869 tests were performed, a total of 3032 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed. A total of 39 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.

The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic once again urges to follow the instructions to avoid new outbreaks and to overcome the coronavirus infection the day before.

Please be informed that the population of the republic should be vaccinated with the vaccine against (COVID-19) the day before, protecting the public health.

Vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is carried out in the outpatient department of the Republican Medical Center CJSC of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan from 9:00 to 16:00 on working days, from 10:00 to Saturday. 14:00, in “Arևik” medical association, in “Askeran, Martuni և Martakert regional medical associations.

For information on vaccinations, residents of the country can call 047-94-32-27 during working hours, from 9:00 to 17:00.

Artsakh Republic Health: Ministry

