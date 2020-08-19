19.7 million people watched first night of Democratic convention on 10 TV networks By Reuters

©Reuters Virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

(Reuters) – An overall of 19.7 million people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention on 10 U.S. tv networks on Monday, according to Nielsen, tracking an occasion held essentially for the first time since of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number showed a drop from the 26 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the celebration’s governmental candidate.

