18-Year-Old NYPD Explorer Says Training Helped Him Save His Mom’s Life During Asthma Attack – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new NYPD Explorer is being called a hero after that he saved his or her own mother’s life.

Dramatic security video shows 18-year-old Ivan Gomez performing CPR on his mom after she suffered an asthma attack inside their home.

At the same time frame, Gomez called 911 and within minutes paramedics arrived.

Our Explorer Ivan Gomez saved his mother by preforming CPR. Ivan attributes the life-saving measures to working out that he received from his fellow Explorers while practicing their First-Aid ⛑ scenarios! @nypdexplorers @nypost @NYPDnews @News12BX @NYPDCommAffairs @NYPDShea #cpr pic.twitter.com/nWyLBBJ10m — NYPD 44th Precinct (@NYPD44Pct) June 9, 2020

He says the training he received in the NYPD Explorers program was critical.

“I was so in the moment, I had no emotions until I got to the hospital and everything just hit me. Then one of the, I believe it was a paramedic or FDNY told me, ‘You saved your mom’s life,’” Gomez said.

Gomez’s mother says she’s very pleased with her son.

She spent a few days in the hospital but eventually recovered and has become home with her family.