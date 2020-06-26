18 Texas family members diagnosed with COVID-19 after birthday party

A North Texas family is battling a health crisis they never expected to face together after 18 members were infected with the coronavirus.

The family believes it all started May 30, when one relative who didn’t know they were infected, interacted with several the others at a surprise birthday party.

Those family members spread the herpes virus to 10 other family members, including two high-risk elders.

Ron Barbosa, who is married to a health care provider, said that he and his wife did not go to the party because they were worried about the herpes virus. Now, that he says he is able to only speak with his mother and father, who’re in their 80s, by the device.

“That was the best medicine, you know. They are in there by themselves, no family and you know, it’s heartbreaking,” Barbos said.

Along with the grandparents, two young children and Barbosa’s sister, who is battling breast cancer, were all infected.

It appears the majority of the family will recover however the family’s patriarchs remain in a healthcare facility.

