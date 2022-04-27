18 people were detained for closing streets in the capital.

“11 people were brought from the Republic Square, and 7 people were brought from Tumanyan Street for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses,” the RA Police informed Aysor.am.

Article 182 stipulates that the law enforcement officer does not comply with the lawful request.

Let us remind that the opposition is carrying out a decentralized struggle in different streets of the capital.