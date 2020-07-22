18 patients dies from coronavirus on July 22 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 439 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 35,693 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, the Ministry of Health reports.

560 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total amount of recoveries now standing at 24,766. The coronavirus death toll has increased by 18 to 678.

The latest victims were 60 (male), 73 (male), 66 (female), 56 (female), 60 (male), 76 (male), 69 (female), 71 (male), 49 (male), 78 (male), 54 (female) and 85 (female) and 59 (female), years old. All had underlying chronic health issues.

In addition, according to the ministry, 2 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, nevertheless the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 217.

The amount of active cases is 10,032.

As many as 149,898 tests have already been performed in the united states since the infection outbreak.