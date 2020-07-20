18 more bodies recovered from Lake Van, bringing death toll to 60 – Panorama

The search and rescue teams are still searching for the refugees who were on the boat that sank in Lake Van in eastern Turkey on June 27, the local sources reported.

Amid search efforts of Gendarmerie Domestic Security, Underwater Search and Rescue (SAK), Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) and Coast Guard teams off the coast of Çarpanak Island with underwater imaging devices, the bodies of 18 more people have been found.

While the death toll since June 27 has risen to 60 as of today, July 20 the recently recovered dead bodies have been sent to Van Forensic Medicine Institute in funeral vehicles of Van Metropolitan Municipality.