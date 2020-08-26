18 million people watched second night of Republican National Convention By Reuters

©Reuters U.S President Trump shows up to view very first woman Melania Trump provide a live address to the 2020 Republican National Convention from the White House in Washington



By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – An overall of 18 million people watched the second night of the mainly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, a little less than the 18.2 million audiences who watched the second night of the (*18 *) National Convention throughout the very same number of networks.

The 18 million RNC number shows the audience throughout 6 TELEVISION networks in between 10 p.m EDT and 11 p.m. EDT. It does not consist of online and streaming audiences. The initially night of the RNC brought in 17 million audiences throughout 11 TELEVISION networks, a 26% decrease from the very same night in 2016.