17-year-old shot in Seattle protest zone

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said, when demonstrators were marching from the CHOP to downtown Seattle. The teen was taken to a Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said, but that he declined to speak with investigators.
He was released from the hospital after treatment.
There were reports of a second victim, but police were unable to verify if it absolutely was true.
Sunday’s incident is the 2nd consecutive day a shooting was reported in or near the CHOP. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday and still another sustained deadly injuries, police said. The suspect remains at large.