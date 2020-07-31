17-year old Florida teen arrested for being the mastermind behind Twitter’s massive hack

The massive Twitter hack of July 15– in which the accounts of prominent individuals such as Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Bill Gates were hacked to promote a Bitcoin rip-off– has actually lastly resulted in the very first series of arrests. Among them, a 17- year old teen called Graham Ivan Clark from Tampa (Florida) has actually been collared by the authorities as ‘mastermind’ behind the hack that was achieved utilizing a phone spear phishing attack.

Clark has actually been charged with 29 counts of scams and one count of accessing electronic gadgets without authority to outline a deceitful plan. “This defendant lives here in Tampa, he committed the crime here, and he’ll be prosecuted here,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was estimated as stating in a news release.

In addition to Clark, police authorities have actually likewise charged Mason Sheppard, aka “Chaewon,” 19, from Bognor Regis in the United Kingdom and Nima Fazeli, aka “Rolex,” 22, coming from Orlando inFlorida As per the United States Department of Justice, the rip-off bitcoin account that was pointed out in the deceitful tweets got transfers worth over $100,000 from more than 400 deals.