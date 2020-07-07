17-year-old driver trapped in a car after plunging into Richmond River at South Ballina

A 17-year-old is trapped in a car after it plunged into a river in northern New South Wales on Tuesday.

The car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina at about 11.45 this morning.

Emergency services were called to River Drive after reports a vehicle had veered off the road and into the river.

The female front-seat passenger managed to escape from the wreckage but police hold grave fears for the driver still trapped inside, more than three hours later.

Officers from Richmond Police District, Marine Area Command, SES, NSW Ambulance, NSW Maritime, Marine Rescue and NSW Surf Life Saving are at the scene trying to retrieve the automobile.

PolAir and police divers have since been deployed to the location to aid in the operation.

More ahead.