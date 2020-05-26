17-year-old cat is home in Bettendorf after 10-year absence | News – Local and National

Ehrler requested whether or not the cat gave the impression to be very previous, and when the reply was sure, Herschel’s rescuer introduced the cat to Ehrler’s home.

“I was dumbfounded,” Ehrler mentioned.

“I didn’t even get her name,” mentioned Ehler, who gave the lady $25 for locating the last decade-misplaced cat. At first the lady didn’t wish to take the reward, however Ehrler requested, “How much money would you pay to get a child back?”

Herschel had no fleas or mites. Herschel’s rescuer advised Ehrler she picked three ticks off the aged cat.

“He’s very mellow,” Ehrler mentioned. “It’s like he has lived here his whole life.” Herschel sleeps in an enormous cage with a comfortable mattress proper subsequent to Ehrler’s mattress.

During Herschel’s 10-year absence, “I can’t imagine where he was sleeping,” she said. “How did he survive? I have no idea.”

She thinks someone must have taken care of him at some point. Had he not been neutered, she added, he could have fathered hundreds of kittens.

Herschel checked out Ehrler, maybe puzzled about why she would interrupt his afternoon nap for a photograph. They exchanged an affectionate look, and Ehrler summed it up: