17 shot, 4 dead in violent 12 hours in Chicago

The string of violence continues on from the bloody Independence Day week-end that saw at least 67 people shot, 18 fatally, including four children. The week before, five kids were caught in the crossfire that left three dead. And as of the finish of the break weekend Monday morning, a lot more than 1,800 people was shot in Chicago, very nearly 500 a lot more than this time a year ago.

Some officials in the city, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, indicate the coronavirus pandemic, the shutdowns and the virus’ impact on the economy for increasing gun violence. They also indicate ongoing stresses stemming from the police killing of ongoing George Floyd as an issue.

Other analysts argue the continued violence comes from Chicago’s inability to police gangs.

“The root causes of gangs globally are grounded in the same concepts — fractured society, disenfranchisement with all of societies resources and infrastructures, such as education, jobs, family structure, single-parent homes, cyclical crime, and crime influences, poor housing and health care, poor education and education preparation,” Robert Clark, a former FBI agent assigned to Chicago gangs, now working as a senior superintendent for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, told Fox News.

He continued: “And a lack of sufficient, effective and sustained community programming, as well as trust in the community programs. Crime leaders, organized crime, gangs, and otherwise, are focused on making money.”

