The situation of coronavirus disease in Armenia

It was confirmed last week

✓ 17 new cases

✓ 8934 testing

✓ 21 recovered

✓ 0 deaths

Thus, a total of 422917 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 412071 recovered. 539 clients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,623 deaths from the coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1684.

A total of 3078174 tests were performed.