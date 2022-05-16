The situation of coronavirus disease in Armenia
It was confirmed last week
✓ 17 new cases
✓ 8934 testing
✓ 21 recovered
✓ 0 deaths
Thus, a total of 422917 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 412071 recovered. 539 clients receive actual treatment.
A total of 8,623 deaths from the coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1684.
A total of 3078174 tests were performed.
