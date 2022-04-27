On April 27, 17 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2774 tests were performed, 10 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,855 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,598 were cured. 1952 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1683.

A total of 3,042,708 tests were performed.