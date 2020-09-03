17 Dogs Caged In Warehouse Without Food Or Water, One Dead After Flight To Chicago – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dog is dead following a flight to Chicago, and police say it and 17 others were found caged without food or water. The dogs were coming from Jordan when paperwork delayed their release. This comes after a similar situation just weeks ago.

Staci Yates paid thousands to buy a dog from an overseas breeder, but she calls the federal government the real dog in all of this.

“Something needs to be done,” she said. “This is ridiculous. These animals don’t deserve that.”

Fin, a black lab, just turned one year old. He was bred in Russia, and due to COVID-19, he took longer than expected to get to his Alabama home. The delay he and other dogs went through as they stopped at O’Hare International Airport on Aug. 9 was a shock to Yates. She said the black lab was in a kennel, barely able to move for two days., including one day in a Chicago cargo hold, in governmental limbo.

“He was laying in his own feces, and had obviously been in it for quite some time,” she said.

Chicago Police described a similar situation this past weekend, when they rescued 17 dogs caged without food or water, and found another dog dead. Police said they arrived from Amman, Jordan, on Friday, and were left in a warehouse without proper care until police were tipped off on (*17*). Animal control took…