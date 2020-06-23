169 Indian citizens return home from Armenia – Panorama

169 Indian citizens stranded in Armenia as a result of pandemic will return home at this time on Yerevan-Delhi-Chennai flight.
“The happy citizens of India return home from Armenia,” the Indian Embassy posted on Facebook. The Embassy additionally thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the Ministry of Health, the Civil Aviation Committee and the Migration Service for facilitating the flight.
