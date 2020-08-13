168.am: US Embassy urges its citizens not to use Armenian airlines – Panorama

The US Embassy in Armenia has banned its employees from using Armenian airlines for official travel, urging its citizens to do the same, 168.am reported, citing a statement issued by the embassy on Thursday.

“In June 2020, the European Union (EU) added all Armenian air carriers to the EU Air Safety List due to concerns about safety oversight of air carriers certified in Armenia. This designation, which will remain in place at least through 2022, effectively bans all Armenian air carriers from flying into or within EU countries.

“Given this assessment, U.S. government personnel in Armenia are prohibited from using Armenian air carriers for official travel. This includes, but is not limited to, the following entities: Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia, and Skyball,” the statement read.