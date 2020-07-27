160Hz refresh rate on a smartphone? You can enable it on ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 was introduced recently with a 144 Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. These are mostly accountable for the fluid experience on the phone. However, it has actually been exposed that the phone can surpass the main numbers. The ROG Phone 3 has a concealed 160 Hz refresh rate mode.

The newest advancement originates from XDA-Developers Editor- in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman who discovered a method to trigger the 160 Hz refresh rate on the phone. According to the report, he discovered recommendations to the high refresh rate mode in the Settings app while he was searching for out how the phone switches in between refresh rates.

Mishaal discovered a debug command that enables the alternative to set the refresh rate to 160 Hz appear in the settings menu. You can go to the report for the treatment that includes establishing ADB on your PC. When done, you can test the refresh rate by downloading the Fluid Simulation app.