16 years old and stuck in solitary confinement 23 hours a day because of coronavirus

“It gives you a lot of time to think and my thoughts aren’t always positive,” John tells his lawyer, Jude Lanchin, on the rare occasion that she gets usage of the prison video link service. “I struggle to sleep,” he adds.

In great britain, teens and children aged 18 and younger are held in what the us government refers to as secure youngsters’ homes, secure training centers and young offender institutions. The solicitors we spoke to universally refer to such institutions as prisons.

A CNN crew was permitted to observe Lanchin’s call with her client and has changed his name because of UK reporting restrictions for ongoing criminal cases involving children.

“I get thirty minutes out a day and then apart from that I’m just in my cell, just thinking,” John says. “There’s a lot of time to think, and it messes with your head a little bit.”

The restrictions have been imposed by great britain government as an ingredient of the Covid-19 lockdown. Visits have already been temporarily suspended and time outside of prison cells has been severely paid off, as part of broader measures to enforce social distancing in prisons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to multiple lawyers and experts CNN has spoken to, these restrictions have gone children like John in solitary confinement.

The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, referred to as the Mandela rules, define solitary confinement as 22 hours a day or maybe more without meaningful human contact.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice’s prison and probation service told CNN: “The decision to impose restrictions on daily life was taken on the basis of expert public health advice and has helped save lives, but we know this is difficult for children and that’s why mental health support and education continued throughout.”

“Video calls have also been increased, children have been given extra phone credit to keep in touch with their families and we have maximized in-room activities. We are now working to safely relax restrictions and reintroduce visits in the coming weeks.”

Impact on children’s mental health

Jude Lanchin has grown increasingly concerned about her client’s welfare. “There’s many times when I have phoned him and he has just sounded very, very low,” she recalls.

John, who was ordered to be detained while awaiting trial due the severe nature of the alleged offense, has been waiting for a trial that is indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19. Still innocent until proven guilty, he’s got no idea how much longer he will need to wait.

Lanchin has requested the court grant him bail because of the severity of the conditions, but to date has been unsuccessful.

John is Black, and Lanchin believes institutionalized racism has affected his case. Rather than being treated as a son or daughter facing solitary confinement, Lanchin believes the courts have treated him as an adult who may possibly pose a threat to society. “They’re not seen as children. They’re not seen as young people,” she explains. CNN asked the Ministry of Justice when the guidelines outlined in the Lammy Review to deal with racism in the criminal justice system would be implemented but didn’t receive a response to this question.

Campaigners are worried that the prolonged solitary confinement could have a long-lasting effect on children’s mental health. Lanchin says that John requested mental health support when he first entered prison, but only received it several months later.

“Many of the young adults coming in are from Black and minority ethnic background and by definition […] they’ll certainly be amongst the poorest in our country,” shadow justice secretary David Lammy told CNN. “Many of them will have experienced trauma in different aspects of their life. And many of them will have been pimped or abused by adults who have put them in this criminal setting.”

Minorities overrepresented in prisons

Government data on English and Welsh prisons reflects an overrepresentation of people of color and other ethnic minorities being locked up. They constitute 27% of the overall prison population, in accordance with government data from March 2020. And in the youth prison population, Blacks and other ethnic minorities make up over fifty percent of the inmates, custody data from May 2020 shows. But the 2011 census shows Blacks, Asians and other ethnic minorities represent just 14% of the general citizenry.

While the entire number of children in custody has fallen somewhat in yesteryear ten years, this decline has been less one of the minority ethnic population, Tim Bateman, deputy chair of the National Association for Youth Justice, explains. “The level of representation depends on the background — it’s more pronounced among African and Caribbean children and mixed heritage,” he said. “It’s an absolutely shocking pattern.”

The disproportionate number of Black kids and kids from other ethnic minorities in custody and their worsening conditions during the Covid-19 lockdown are part of an ongoing debate on racial inequality in the country.

Following Black Lives Matter demonstrations in great britain over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities with a comment piece in the Daily Telegraph.

But Lammy, who penned a government-commissioned report in 2017 to the treatment of Black, Asian and other ethnic minorities in the criminal justice system, dismissed the plan as a meaningless gesture, written on the trunk of a cigarette packet.

Lammy Review recommendations

In an interview with CNN, Lammy said that he was “appalled” at the systemic use of prolonged solitary confinement for young adults in prisons, where Black and other minority kids are disproportionately represented.

“It’s deeply, deeply shocking and concerning to find out that young people in our own country are being treated in this horrendous way,” he said. “Coronavirus is a challenge for the system, but it is not a call for democratic countries like our own to abandon norms we have fought hard for in this country. It’s very, very disappointing and worrying that we’re treating young people in this way.”

In his report, the Labour MP made 35 specific guidelines to improve the justice and criminal system for minorities, including alleged “deferred prosecution,” allowing offenders that have had only one conviction, and who present a low risk to the general public, to voluntarily agree to a rehabilitation program before entering a plea, as an alternative to prosecution.

The government responded to Lammy in February 2020, saying it had made progress on some of the comments included in the review, including recommending the “deferred prosecution” model and a commitment to publishing more and better data on race and ethnicity.

However, Lammy told CNN the us government had been “very slow to implement my recommendations.”

“Our youth justice system has not been reformed since the early days of Tony Blair in which we made a commitment to reduce the number of young people in the youth justice system and in prison. And we managed to do that,” that he said. “But what we did not reduce are the amount of Black and Minority Ethnic young people in the system. That has grown and grown and grown.”

CNN asked the Ministry of Justice if the recommendations outlined in the Lammy Review to address racism in the criminal justice system will be implemented but did not receive a reaction to this question.

‘Inhumane’ conditions

John, the 16-year-old living in prison throughout lockdown, says the months of solitary confinement have caused his mental health to suffer.

“Before I say I’m very stable in that sense however now […] I could be fine one 2nd then the next … I would say it’s deteriorating … honestly because I realize it’s myself, that’s what’s kind of the worrying part, like, I’m seeing myself. I could be fine one 2nd and then I’ll think of something and then my whole mood just changes.”

According to multiple solicitors CNN has spoken to, John isn’t alone in feeling in this manner.

Laura Janes is the legal director of the Howard League for Penal Reform, a charity that works together children in prison and has published a report that raises concerns in regards to the “severe” regimen children are increasingly being placed under because of Covid-19.

Janes has been receiving near daily calls from kids in custody and has noticed a dramatic worsening in their conditions.

“Lots of them are awake all night and sleeping in the day, it’s very common thing that happens when you’re locked in a small space without any stimuli for a long time,” Janes tells CNN.

She believes the conditions are inhumane. “As a parent, if you were to lock your child in a bedroom or in a laundry room for 20 hours a day, I’m sure social services would absolutely justified in looking into that and taking serious action,” she says.

The legal system in the UK is divided up by region so these conditions only apply to prisons in England and Wales. CNN contacted the Scottish prison service and learned that kids continued to pay most of their periods of their cells throughout lockdown, because of the small number of inmates.

Richard Stewart, a press officer for the Northern Ireland’s department of justice told CNN “an adjusted regime has been put in place which actively promotes social distancing,” and restricts movement without any mixing between kids in other units. He added that there is no solitary confinement of children there.

Legal counsel restrictions

Lawyers tell CNN that Covid-19 restrictions have also prevented children from accessing their legal counsel.

For those with ongoing cases, that is especially troubling. Mel Stooks is a solicitor representing several kids in English prisons. Despite the UK government saying it could install telephones in all cells, Stooks has a few clients who claim never to have one. She tells CNN that the communication barriers are threatening youngsters’ basic to legal advice.

“I have not been able to have a single phone call with my client since he was remanded … five weeks ago.” Stooks tells CNN.

The Ministry of Justice said it would be providing extra telephones for inmates during Covid-19 in 55 jails but stopped short of saying the phones would be readily available for all inmates.

John’s conversation with his lawyer, Lanchin, may be the first video call they’ve had. As the conversation ends, John becomes quiet, a hint of sadness creeping in to his voice as that he politely responds to Lanchin’s questions.

Lanchin reassures him: “I’ll be in touch next week anyway, on Monday, I’ll give you a call. Alright?”

“Alright.” John replies quietly.

“Take care, very, very nice to see you, finally,” Lanchin continues.

John responds: “Nice meeting […] you finally as well.”

The time is up and the phone call ends. John must come back to his cell to spend further hours alone. Lanchin stares at her laptop in shock as John disappears from the screen.

“Blimey, he looks about 12. My god, he’s so young,” she says.