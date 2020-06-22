16 years after her late husband’s donated organs saved a life, she gave her kidney to save the life of the same man

Granger tells CNN that today, his life is great, and he is feeling “wonderful,” despite the negative effects of the steroids he is taking for his latest transplant. But in 2004, after living nearly three decades with insulin-dependent diabetes, his physician delivered the news he needed a transplant.

Those organs originated in 35-year-old roofer Bryan Herrington who lost his life in a tragic fall from a house while on the job. Granger received Bryan’s pancreas and kidney. Bryan donated his heart, lungs, and liver to the others.

For the first year after the transplant, Granger was not allowed to know who made the lifesaving organ donation, and Terri was not allowed to know who received it. But during that first year, the two exchanged anonymous notes and holiday cards to each other. Later, Terri had been able to send Granger a card introducing herself and telling Granger about Bryan. When they first spoke on the phone, Granger said it felt like the two had known each other their whole lives. Over the next 15 years, a tight friendship developed.

In 2019, the donated kidney started a failure and Granger went back on dialysis. He reached out to Terri with the news. She had recently considered becoming a living donor and immediately decided that Granger was the person she wanted to have her kidney. She was so quick to offer to be his donor that Granger thought it was a joke.

When Granger posted on social media alerting his friends and family he needed a new kidney, Terri responded by asking, “Did you think I was kidding?” When Granger admitted that he didn’t take her offer seriously, she said she was “serious as a new kidney!” Not only were Bryan and Terri Herrington both matches for Granger, but so was Granger’s wife, Pam. He says he took Terri up on her offer so his wife could be his caregiver after the surgery. Today, Terri’s kidney is sitting right next to the kidney donated by her late husband. Terri says, “we are back together.” Dr. Mark Johnson, who operated on Terri during the transplant at UF Health Shands Hospital, told CNN that Terri not only increased Granger’s life expectancy but in addition improved his quality of life. He says Granger could are expectant of this kidney to last another 10 to 14 years and that it’s common for donated kidneys that failed to remain in transplant patients even after new ones come in place. He also said that he isn’t aware of another case of a husband and wife donating organs to the same person. While Granger and Terri are now actually closer than ever before, there is one issue where they can’t seem to see eye-to-eye. Terri, who lives in Pensacola, is a diehard Florida Seminoles fan, and Granger pulls for the University of Florida Gators. Terri says that she hopes the kidney “will pump some Seminole blood and change him.” Granger, who lives in Wacissa, Florida, simply said, “that ain’t going to happen.” One thing they both agree with is the importance of organ donation. Terri wants people to know that once you donate, you aren’t just helping one person, nevertheless, you are helping their families, “I would do anything for more time with my husband.” Granger is urging people to become organ donors because “You are saving someone else’s life that is maybe meant to be lived and tell a story like mine.”

